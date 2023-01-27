The highly anticipated sequel 'Avatar 2' surpasses 'Avengers: Infinity War' as the fifth highest-grossing film of all time.

James Cameron's 'Avatar 2', also known as 'Avatar: The Way of Water', has officially surpassed 'Avengers: Infinity War' to become the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. According to Variety, the sequel has grossed an impressive $2.054 billion at the global box office, while 'Infinity War' had a total of $2.052 billion after its release in 2018.

The all-time list of highest-grossing movies is currently led by 'Avatar' ($2.92 billion), 'Avengers: Endgame' ($2.79 billion), 'Titanic' ($2.19 billion) and 'Star Wars Episode VII - The Force Awakens' ($2.07 billion). 'Avatar: The Way of Water' has also earned more than 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' ($1.92 billion) making it the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

Internationally, 'The Way of Water' has grossed $1.5 billion, making it the fourth-biggest movie in history. In terms of domestic box office, it has made $603 million, standing at the 13th spot of all time. It is the sixth movie ever to cross $2 billion globally, achieving this in its sixth week of release.

Sources say that 'Avatar: The Way of Water' required the development of new technology to shoot motion-capture scenes under water and needed to earn $1.5 billion to break even. With the success it has achieved, it is likely to be wildly profitable. James Cameron is planning to turn 'Avatar' into a five-film franchise, one that will tell a multi-generational family saga.

Cameron not only directed the movie but also co-wrote it alongside Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. As it enters its seventh week of release, 'The Way of Water' has a good chance of surpassing 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' on the all-time charts, as the next major box office release, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', is not set to hit theaters until February 17th. The sequel stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, and Sigourney Weaver. It has received positive reviews from critics and has been nominated for four Oscars, including for Best Picture.