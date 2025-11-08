  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Hollywood

When Ben Affleck spoke about his imaginary dog

When Ben Affleck spoke about his imaginary dog
x
Highlights

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor-director Ben Affleck once shared of his imaginary dog, which “damaged” him. A recently resurfaced clip from ‘The Graham...

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor-director Ben Affleck once shared of his imaginary dog, which “damaged” him. A recently resurfaced clip from ‘The Graham Norton Show’ shows the actor-director recollecting the incident.

Ben said that he grew up under the aegis of a strict single mother, who had no bandwidth to take care of a pet. So when he walked up to her mom, she put forth a condition for him to have a dog.

The actor said in the clip, “I wanted a dog very badly as a child, and my mother was a single parent and didn't really want the hassle of dealing with it, and she already had me and my brother, which was enough trouble, and I begged her and begged her. She said, ‘All right, fine, you have to show me that you're responsible enough to have a dog’. I said, ‘Fine, I'll do that’. She said, ‘You have to walk an invisible dog in the morning and the afternoon for a month’”.

He further mentioned, “And so there I went and got a leash and a collar and wandered around the block for the morning and the afternoon for a month consecutively, and at the end she was like, ‘I'm still not getting the dog’. I did not get a dog. That is what, yeah, damaged me (laughs)”.

Interestingly, actor Matt Smith, who shared the couch with Affleck, also has a similar story of an imaginary friend.

He said, “I had an imaginary friend who was a Kangaroo, called Roo. I used to break things, so then I would blame it on the Kangaroo. At about the age of four, I realised that it was a pointless exercise”.

On the work front, Ben Affleck was last seen in ‘The Accountant 2’.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick