Housefull 5: A cruise full of chaos, comedy & clueless killers!

Housefull 5 sails back into theatres with the signature madness fans expect from Bollywood’s most outrageous comedy franchise. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, this instalment pushes the envelope with an ambitious whodunit twist set aboard a luxury cruise. The movie promises—and delivers—slapstick chaos, vibrant visuals, and a laugh-a-minute ride, while introducing a fresh gimmick: multiple climaxes, with a different killer revealed in each screening.

Story:

The film kicks off with a billionaire’s unexpected death during a lavish cruise celebration. What follows is a farcical murder investigation, where every suspect seems guiltier than the next. Amid mistaken identities, wild chase sequences, and comic misadventures, Housefull 5 embraces its absurdity to the fullest. The whodunit angle is used more as a backdrop for hilarity than suspense, but the unpredictability of the multiple endings keeps the audience engaged.

Performances:

Akshay Kumar once again proves why he’s the undisputed king of comedy in Bollywood. His impeccable timing and effortless goofiness anchor the film. Riteish Deshmukh, a series staple, complements him perfectly, while Abhishek Bachchan returns with surprising flair, sliding smoothly into the franchise’s chaotic rhythm. Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff, as bumbling investigators, add a dose of senior swagger and comic intensity. The supporting cast—Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, and even Ranjeet—elevates the ensemble energy, though some are underutilized. The women—Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, and Chitrangada Singh—mostly play eye candy roles, with little narrative depth.

Technicalities:

Mansukhani injects new life into the franchise with dynamic direction and fast-paced storytelling, although the second half occasionally loses steam due to repetitive gags. The music, composed to energize, succeeds with tracks like Laal Pari and Dil-e-Nadaan, which are as vibrant visually as they are catchy. The cinematography makes excellent use of the cruise ship setting, while editing could’ve been crisper in trimming a few stretched-out comedic sequences.

Analysis:

Housefull 5 demands viewers to suspend all logic and lean into its over-the-top antics. It’s not about plot integrity—it’s about comic timing, chaos, and crowd-pleasing moments. While it doesn’t reinvent the genre, it certainly amplifies it with new twists and nostalgic callbacks. Fans of the franchise will feel right at home, while newcomers might find it overwhelming unless they’re in for unabashed fun.

A loud, colourful, and unapologetically silly entertainer, Housefull 5 delivers on its promise: mindless comedy with masala in every frame.

Rating: 2.75/5