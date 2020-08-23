How Much Did Amazon Prime Video Pay For Digital Rights Of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru?

Looks like Suriya knows exactly what he wants. On Ganesh Chathurthi, the actor threw a surprise to the fans saying his next movie Soorarai Pottru which was supposed to hit theatres in October too was going to have a digital release like Jyotika's Ponmagal Vanthal. Suriya fans had been asking for updates on the movie. But little did they expect that Suriya would opt for OTT release of his movie too.



Last time around, the actor had stated that the movie will hit the big screens but due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic, the movie will now skip theatrical release.

The movie is directed by Sudha Kongara and is based on the life events of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film is all set to start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30.

We hear that the movie has been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a whopping amount. Even though the price has been kept under wraps. Trade pundits are betting that the movie must have fetched at least 30 crores considering the success story of the inspiring Indian businessman. The Suriya movie has been shot on a budget of Rs 15 crores as per reports. This simply means, it is a profit for the makers of Soorarai Pottru.

Soorarai Pottru stars Kollywood actor Suriya Sivakumar in the role of retired Army captain GR Gopinath who pioneered the concept of low cost airline by launching a fleet of budget planes under the brand name Air Deccan.

Soorarai Pottru boasts of an ensemble cast and features Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal, senior Tollywood actor Mohan Babu and Aparna Balamurali among others. Guneet Mona (Sikhya Entertainment) has joined hands with Suriya to jointly produce Soorarai Pottru.

Sudha Kongara had earlier helmed Irudhi Suttru, a sports drama. She's now looking forward to the digital release of her upcoming movie with Suriya, Soorarai Pottru on Amazon Prime Video. She says Suriya was the only choice to play Captain Gopinath in her movie and she's glad that the movie will have a diverse audience.

Suriya too stated that Soorarai Pottru was a labour of love and expressed happiness about the movie reaching a global audience.

Soorarai Pottru will be simultaneously released in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu and will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 30. Stay tuned for updates.