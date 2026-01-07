Hrithik Roshan sets internet on fire with washboard abs post

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan once again proved why he is often hailed as the industry’s “Greek God” as he set social media buzzing with a behind-the-scenes glimpse from a photoshoot that prominently showcased his chiselled physique and washboard abs.

The 51-year-old actor took to Instagram to share the video, effortlessly commanding attention with his sculpted frame. He captioned the post, “Vibes on. Control off…”, adding a playful yet confident touch to the striking visual.

Adding to the retro charm, Hrithik paired the clip with the iconic track “Samne Ye Kaun Aya” from the 1972 film Jawani Diwani, starring Randhir Kapoor, Jaya Bhaduri, Balraj Sahni and Nirupa Roy.

The film remains fondly remembered for its evergreen songs composed by R.D. Burman, including “Jaane Jaan Doodta Phir Ruha”, “Saamne Yeh Koun Aaya”, “Nahi Nahi Abhi Nahi” and “Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani”. A musical hit of its time, Jawani Diwani went on to become the ninth highest grossing film at the Indian Box Office.

While fans continue to admire his fitness and screen presence, Hrithik is also making significant moves on the professional front. The superstar is set to make his debut in the OTT space as a producer with the upcoming thriller Storm, in collaboration with Prime Video. Set in Mumbai, the series is expected to go on floors soon, reports variety.com.

Storm has been created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, the acclaimed filmmaker behind the widely appreciated series Tabbar and the Sundance-selected film Fire in the Mountains, further raising expectations from the project.

In addition, Hrithik is gearing up for a major milestone in his career as he prepares to make his directorial debut with Krrish 4. Announced in April 2025, the film marks a new chapter for the superhero franchise, which he has shaped and nurtured over the past 22 years.

The project is being produced by Yash Raj Films in association with Rakesh Roshan, with Hrithik taking on the dual responsibility of direction and acting as the titular superhero. The shooting is scheduled to begin early next year.

With his latest social media post and a packed professional slate ahead, Hrithik Roshan continues to strike a fine balance between style, substance and stardom.