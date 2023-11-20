Hrithika Srinivas speaks high about ‘Sound Party’

The much-anticipated Telugu comedy ‘Sound Party’, starring Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title winner VJ Sunny and budding heroine Hrithika Srinivas, is set to hit theaters on November 24. Hrithika, who is the niece of veteran actress Amani, plays the bubbly female lead in this Full Moon Media Productions venture.

Produced by Ravi Polishetty, Mahendra Gajendra, and Sri Shyam Gajendra, the film is presented by Jaya Shankar. “Ravi sir was a constant presence throughout the making of the film,” says Hrithika about her producer.

“In ‘Sound Party’, I play Siri, an intelligent and integral part of the story. She’s like the Dhoni of the film, bringing in a twist at the end, much like a sixer from the cricket legend. The subject is serious, but the treatment is light and comical. Siri shares only a slight resemblance to my real self,” she adds.

The film revolves around a father-son duo (played by Sivannarayana and Sunny) who, despite their innocence, are driven by a greed for money. The consequences of their pursuit of easy wealth form the crux of ‘Sound Party’, with Bitcoin playing a pivotal role in the narrative.

“Sunny is a huge TV star. You saw his real persona in Bigg Boss Telugu. He’s always jovial and genuine,” Hrithika remarks about her co-star.

Regarding her aunt Amani, Hrithika says, “I wasn’t born when she left the film industry. So, I didn’t get to accompany her to film sets. But I did get to be with her on TV sets. She has always supported my acting dreams and offers suggestions from time to time. When I told her I wanted to become an actress, she asked me to be prepared for the hardships that lay ahead, given my young age. She advised me to be ready for challenges.”