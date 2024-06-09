Live
Just In
'I am Narendra Modi. All hail’, says Anupam Kher as he heads for Modi 3.0 swearing-in
Anupam Kher, who is busy with his directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on Sunday.
Mumbai: Anupam Kher, who is busy with his directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on Sunday.
The actor took to his Instagram and shared a picture of the official invitation from the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.
“As a citizen of India, this will be my third opportunity to attend the oath-taking ceremony. This is very special. But the bigger thing than that is that the prime minister is #SameToSame. The dialogue will also be the same this evening!!! I am Narendra Modi. All hail! Jai Hind! #PrimeMinister @narendramodi,” the actor said.
Recently, the actor supported actress Kangana Ranaut as she was slapped by a female CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport.
“A woman resorting to physical violence against another woman, exploiting her position, is entirely unjustifiable,” the actor said.