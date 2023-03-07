I am sorry, but I stand on my opinion: Venkatesh Maha.

The director of "C/o Kancharapalem," Venkatesh Maha, has found himself in hot water after making audacious and insensitive comments about commercial cinema and specifically the film KGF during a recent director's roundtable. Fans of KGF and movie enthusiasts did not take kindly to Maha's remarks and blasted him on social media, causing a hashtag with his name to trend on Twitter.

Maha has since acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology via a video posted on Twitter on Tuesday night. While he apologized for his language, he stood by his opinion and clarified that he did not target any particular language or movie.

It remains to be seen whether or not netizens will accept Maha's apology and end the controversy.