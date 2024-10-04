I juggled 'Balu Gani Talkies' & acting workshops while my father battled cancer: Saranya

In a heartfelt interview, Saranya Sharma shares how the loss of her father during the filming of Balu Gani Talkies shaped her approach to acting, her journey from theatre to cinema, and her dream roles.

Can you tell us about your early journey into acting?

I come from a regular middleclass family with no film background, so the idea of acting wasn't initially encouraged. But I was passionate about it from an early age. After completing my degree in Electronics and Communications, I decided to pursue acting professionally. I remember taking my first step by reaching out to theatre groups and eventually joining the Nishumbita School of Drama. My first performance on stage was a 2 hour monologue.

How has your theatre experience influenced your film career?

Theatre instilled in me the discipline of acting and an emotional grounding that I carry into films. For example, in Balu Gani Talkies, we performed in sync sound, using the natural Kurnool dialect. That experience was raw and real, much like theatre. Theatre helped me stay focused and deliver a performance without relying on external enhancements like sets or makeup.

You faced a major personal loss during the making of Balu Gani Talkies. How did you cope?

Yes, it was during that time my father was diagnosed I Juggled Balu Gani Talkies Acting Workshops While My Father Battled Cancer: Heroine Saranya Sharma with cancer, and he passed away soon after. It was an incredibly tough period for me emotionally. But I knew I had to remain strong, not just for my family but for the film. Balancing between hospital visits and film workshops was difficult, but acting became an outlet for my grief. I poured all my emotions into that role, and in a way, it helped me process the pain I was going through.

Telugu cinema has often been criticized for favoring actresses from other industries. How has your experience been?

It’s a challenge, yes, but the landscape is slowly changing. Earlier, Telugu cinema had many Telugu actresses, later it's changed, they often didn’t give local actresses many opportunities, but now, with strong female roles being written, that gap is narrowing. If something feels wrong, I choose to walk away, but I feel confident in where the industry is headed. Women are being portrayed with more depth, and there’s room for us to shine.

How did you transform for your role in Balu Gani Talkies?

The physical transformation was secondary to mastering the local dialect and understanding the character’s emotional depth. For that role, I had to appear darker to fit the character, but the director emphasised that performance and authenticity were what mattered most. The mismatched jewelry in a scene in the film reflects the character's authenticity, highlighting that real people often lack access to designer items.

What kind of roles do you hope to take on in the future?

Saranya: I want to explore complex characters—something like Joaquin Phoenix's Joker. That role is fascinating because it shows the depth of a person’s pain and has many layers.

Which actors inspire you?

I’ve always admired actresses like Soundarya and Bhanumathi for their versatility, and Sai Pallavi. Jamuna, I loved her speech on financial independence. I'm a fan of Prabhas, and want to act with Kamal Hassan.

How do you keep motivated in this world of uncertainty?

A disciplined lifestyle is essential in this industry to stay motivated despite unpredictable offers and income, as I learned from my parents and theatre experiences. Focus on positivity.

What are your personal interests outside of acting?

Saranya: I love painting and writing in my free time.