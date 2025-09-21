‘Idli Kottu’ trailer promises heartfelt drama layered with relatable emotions

After delivering hits like Raayan and Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama, Dhanush is back with a new film, Idli Kadai, releasing in Telugu as Idli Kottu. The filmmaker, who previously collaborated with actor Raj Kiran on Power Paandi, promises another emotionally engaging story this time around.

The trailer of Idli Kadai has been unveiled, offering glimpses of a heartfelt drama layered with relatable emotions. The film revolves around Dhanush’s character, who begins life humbly, helping his father run a small idli shop in their village. Ambitious and talented, he later moves abroad to establish himself as a successful chef, seemingly leaving his roots behind.

However, a professional ego clash with Arun Vijay, in whose company he works, forces him to return home. Choosing simplicity and reconnecting with his beginnings, he restarts an idli joint in his village, rekindling old bonds. The story, while seemingly simple, is packed with emotional depth and compelling drama, as seen in the trailer.

Nithya Menen plays Dhanush’s wife, while Raj Kiran essays the role of his father. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music, complementing the film’s emotional and action sequences seamlessly.

Idli Kadai is set to hit theatres on October 1, 2025, and early glimpses suggest a balanced mix of sentiment, drama, and action, promising a cinematic experience that appeals to family audiences and mass viewers alike.