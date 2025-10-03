Live
Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection
Highlights
Idly Kadai 2025 earns ₹22.02 Cr in 3 days in India and ₹29.5 Cr worldwide. Strong opening for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu.
Idly Kadai has had a strong start at the box office.
Collections
- Day 1: ₹11 Cr (India)
- Day 2: ₹9.75 Cr (India)
- Day 3 (early): ₹1.27 Cr (India)
Total India Collection (3 days): ₹22.02 Cr
Overseas: ₹5 Cr
Worldwide Total: ₹29.5 Cr
Regional Success
The film did very well in Tamil Nadu, earning ₹10.75 Cr on the first day, Dhanush’s career-best opening in the state.
About the Film
Idly Kadai is a Tamil film starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay and others. It released on October 1, 2025, during Dussehra.
