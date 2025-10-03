  • Menu
Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection

Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection
Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection

Highlights

Idly Kadai 2025 earns ₹22.02 Cr in 3 days in India and ₹29.5 Cr worldwide. Strong opening for Dhanush in Tamil Nadu.

Idly Kadai has had a strong start at the box office.

Collections

  • Day 1: ₹11 Cr (India)
  • Day 2: ₹9.75 Cr (India)
  • Day 3 (early): ₹1.27 Cr (India)

Total India Collection (3 days): ₹22.02 Cr

Overseas: ₹5 Cr

Worldwide Total: ₹29.5 Cr

Regional Success

The film did very well in Tamil Nadu, earning ₹10.75 Cr on the first day, Dhanush’s career-best opening in the state.

About the Film

Idly Kadai is a Tamil film starring Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay and others. It released on October 1, 2025, during Dussehra.

