Ilaiyaraaja's Musical Instruments Damaged, Equipment Worth Crores Sold In Black Market?

The tussle between Prasad studio and famous Indian music mastreo Ilaiyaraaja has come to the light again.



Ilaiyaraaja has lodged a complaint against Saiprasad, the grandson of L.V.Prasad. Saiprasad and his people are threatening me and are trying to occupy my studio room, alleges the veteran musician. Ilayaraja's manager in a complaint to the Chennai police commissioner has stated that Prasad's people had entered their room and accused them of meddling with many musical equipment, notes and other accessories. It remains to be seen how this issue will get sorted out.

Illaiyaraaja also said that his musical notes and studio equipments worth crores had been damaged or sold in Black market. It may be recalled that the music director had received the key to his recording room at the famed studios from the founder LV Prasad himself way back in 1977. Now, Ilaiyaraaja stated in his complaint that he has been threatened by Prasad's grandson ever since the latter took over. He has said that there have been threats of disconnection of water, power and other facilities and that in his absence his musical notes and equipments have been either damaged or gone missing.

Ilaiyaraaja's complaint reads: "I have learnt through my known circle that the said Sai Prasad through his men has been removing, stealing and damaging many of my belongings and articles which are worth several crores. I received credible information that they are being sold surreptitiously in the black market for a huge sum. This amounts to daylight robbery and grand theft. Immediate criminal action has to be initiated so that musical instruments will not be damaged, destroyed and sold."

Additional Commissioner of Police-South, Dinakaran, who received the complaint from Ilaiyaraaja's representative has assured them of action.