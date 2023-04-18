Ileana D'Cruz shares pregnancy news on Instagram with pictures.

Ileana D'Cruz has recently announced her first pregnancy by sharing the news on Instagram. The actress posted two pictures, one featuring a baby romper with the words 'And so the adventure begins' imprinted on it, and another one displaying a 'mama' pendant. Sharing it, she wrote, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.

Ileana's mom Samira D'Cruz commented on her post, "Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby (heart emoticon) can't wait (dancing emoji)."