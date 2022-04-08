IMAX's K.G.F. Chapter 2 poster portrays rugged Rocky in fierce look

Bengaluru: IMAX releases it's exclusive poster for Kannada language period action drama K.G.F. Chapter 2. Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films,the film stars Kannada superstar Yash in lead role while Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj play key roles. The story is based on the happenings in the blood-soaked land of Kolar Gold Fields and is a continuation of K.G.F. Chapter 1. The sequel will release across IMAX screens in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, on April 14.

IMAX's exclusive poster features a determined Rocky with an even fiercer look with weapons in both hands with chaos and goons in the background. The poster reflects Rocky's thoughts as he braces himself while his enemies are clamouring for revenge and conspiring for his downfall.

Speaking on releasing K.G.F. Chapter 2 in IMAX, Christopher Tillman, VP, International Development and Distribution, said, "IMAX is known for offering audiences a larger than life experience and it is only apt for us to release an action-packed film like K.G.F. Chapter 2. We are sure that the IMAX experience will offer audiences an opportunity to live and be a part of this captivating film. India is home to strong and diverse storytelling and talent and the release of K.G.F. Chapter 2 is in line with our commitment to present the most visually stunning and emotionally compelling stories in IMAX."

Partner and Co-founder of Hombale Films, Chaluve Gowda said, "We are elated and proud to announce that K.G.F. Chapter 2 is going to be the first Kannada movie to be showcased on IMAX. Our partnership with IMAX is in line with our vision to offer entertainment with the best available technology to our fans. The response of the fans has been incredible and the excitement levels have reached a fever pitch. We have also tried to expand our distribution network and this augurs well for us as we are confident that this movie will be a historic one.

Our pursuit for excellence has resulted in movies that have been critically acclaimed while enjoying great commercial success. Our association with IMAX is in line with our thoughts and we hope that with this association we are able to bring a world class offering for our fans worldwide. We will continue to work closely with the team at IMAX to strengthen our partnership in the years to come."