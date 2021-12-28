In memoriam: Women Celebrities who died in 2021

Surekha Sikri

Veteran actress Surekha Sikri, who gained prominence for her performance in the primetime soap opera 'Balika Vadhu', died on July 16 at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Surekha had won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress thrice, for her roles in 'Tamas', 'Mammo', and 'Badhaai Ho'.

Rinku Singh Nikumbh

Rinku Singh Nukumbh, who played Ayushmann Khurrana's co-star in Dream Girl, passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

Farrukh Jaffar

Farrukh Jaffar was not just an actress but a radio presenter during her younger years. She started her career in Vividh Bharti in 1963 and began acting in films. She was seen in a supporting role in the 1981 film 'Umrao Jaan'. She had recently starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

Manisha Yadav

Actress Manisha Yadav passed away on October 1 due to a brain hemorrhage. She was known for her role of 'Salima Begum' in the popular show 'Jodha Akbar'. She has also appeared in the popular comedy show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'.

Shashikala Saigal

Veteran actor Shashikala Om Prakash Saigal died on April 4. She was 88. Popularly known as Shashikala, she played supporting characters in over 100 films including 'Bimla', 'Sujata', 'Aarti', 'Anupama', 'Waqt', 'Gumrah' and 'Khubsoorat', among many others.

