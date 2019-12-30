Indian Film Director, Mr. Jagadeesh Daneti, makes waves in Hollywood

Hyderabad, December, 29, 2019:The dream of any filmmaker is to establish on a global platform and true to that desire is the land of opportunities in Hollywood. The accomplishment is often associated with overcoming many obstacles and rejections and therefore can be an elusive dream to successfully create and release a film. Despite these challenges; the dynamic and determined Indian Writer turned Director, Jagadeesh Daneti is paving his own path to realize "The Hollywood Dream".

Mr. Daneti is creating his dream through hard work and his sheer will to succeed, with scripts that touch the soul. Embarking on his Hollywood journey, he has struck a chord with the entertainment elite and is set to announce his directorial ventures in the coming weeks. JagadeeshDaneti's collaboration with Johnny Martin (Martini Films) will be a breakthrough for world cinema. Mr. Martin is an award-winning Hollywood producer, director and stunt coordinator, who has contributed to many prolific films including James Cameron's, Titanic. He has directed and produced films with Al Pacino (The Hangman), Nicholas Cage (Vengeance, A Love Story), Cuba Gooding Jr. (Hitlist, Lies & Illusions), John Travolta (I Am Wrath) and coordinated stunts for Keanu Reeves (The Matrix), Hugo Weaving and Natalie Portman (V for Vendetta). In a recent conference in Los Angeles, Mr. Martin shared his keen interest and excitement in collaborating with Mr. Daneti for his Hollywood directorial debut and future projects slated for early 2020.

Indians are known to have an intense passion for films, which in turn provides the extreme potential for worldwide film and media partnerships. JagadeeshDaneti is born and raised in India; with his close observation of diverse cultures and audiences and an extreme quest for authenticity, he has created a unique database of captivating scripts for global release.

During his most recent trip to the U.S., Jagadeesh Daneti formed alliances with production companies and agencies for his upcoming projects. The ventures will enlist talented cast and crew with Indo-American appeal; to be filmed in the U.S., India and beyond. The projects will open doors for a vast global network of alliances including investors, producers, distributors, cast and crew. His narration and script sessions unearthed names of Indian actors who will be sharing the screen with well-known Hollywood actors. We are excited to collaborate with our U.S. production partners and announce the names of the talented Indian actors who will undoubtedly make their mark on the world stage also.

At the recent 40th American Film Market event in Los Angeles, CA, Jagadeesh Daneti shared that his dream to provide opportunities to passionate and creative film professionals regardless of location, thus removing any geographical boundaries. He has discussed alliances with the Film Commission of Russia, China, Hong Kong, Hawaii and many states in the USA. These institutions will be interfaced with Government of India for projects of scale in Media and Film Production, thereby resulting in the development of allied industries in India and other collaborating zones. JagadeeshDaneti has been in conversations with the futurist team from Paramount Pictures to discuss establishing Virtual Reality labs in India and Southeast Asia for Techno-Media ventures.

We are excited to see this young filmmaker carve a creative corridor between the U.S. and South-East Asia, with his distinctive style of writing and filmmaking.

Mr. Daneti With Mr. Johnny Martin Producer / Director/ Stunt-Director of Martini Films





Mr. Jagadeesh Daneti as Key Note Speaker at Hollywood

Mr. Jagadeesh Daneti With Ms. Brookner, Head of Riverside County Film Division

Mr. Jagadeesh Daneti at Universal Studios at pre-production discussions

