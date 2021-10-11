  • Menu
'Indian Idol' singer Shanmukha Priya live concert kicks a bang

Shanmukha Priya and Stephen Devassy along with his team, entertained music lovers with their team on Saturday night at a live concert hosted by Eleven Point two (11.2) and Metalloid Productions at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

The concert was attended by IT Secretariat Jayesh Ranjan and Singer Sunita and some other celebrities.

"Stephen Devassy", the world renowned Indian Pianist comes on board to support Shanmukha Priya, one of the most loved contestants of Indian Idol 12. Her unique western style of singing and yodelling style keeps surprising the judges and viewers. The show continued in an energetic way and music lovers went gaga with the performances.

