Indian Web Series Inspired by Foreign OTT Series: Top 5 Picks

In the past, it was common for filmmakers in India to remake successful films from one language to another, including foreign languages. However, with the rise of the internet and streaming OTT platforms, the trend has shifted. Now, successful web series and movies from OTT platforms are being adapted into different languages. Don't believe it? Check out the list below.

-Rana Naidu

The upcoming digital release 'Rana Naidu' starring Daggubati Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati, scheduled to stream on March 10th, is an adaptation of the English crime series 'Ray Donovan'.

-Dead Pixels

The Telugu film industry is all set to adapt the popular British gamer comedy web series 'Dead Pixels' into a movie. The film will feature Niharika Konidela and Harsha Chemudu in the lead roles.

-Citadel

The popular multi-genre American series, 'Citadel', featuring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra as Citadel agents, is all set to be remade in India with Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the lead pair. The Indian version will be directed by Tollywood filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

-The Night Manager

The Indian crime thriller web series 'The Night Manager' stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Telugu actress Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. It is a remake of the 2016 British TV series, based on John Le Carre's novel with the same title. Along with the lead cast, the Indian version features supporting actors Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, and Saswata Chatterjee.

-The Good Wife

"The Good Wife" is a popular legal and political drama series available on various streaming platforms. It is based on the original American show created by Robert King and Michelle King, and has been adapted in India and directed by Suparn Verma. The lead role is played by Bollywood actress Kajol, and the series is presented in the Hindi language.

-Modern Love Hyderabad

"Modern Love Hyderabad" is a new romantic anthology series that premiered in 2022 on an OTT platform. The series is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, and Devika Bahudhanam, and produced by Elahe Hiptoola. It is based on the American TV series "Modern Love," which in turn is an adaptation of the weekly column "Modern Love" published in The New York Times.