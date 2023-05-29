Inspired by the vibrance of a marigold, Zee Telugu unveils a new viewers give a thumbsup!

Zee Telugu, the leading General Entertainment Channel in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, has been entertaining audiences across the two states with its thought-provoking fiction shows and clutter-breaking non-fiction properties. The channel has inspired change in several people’s life and once again, to light up a spark within people, Zee Telugu has unveiled a vibrant new branding. The new brand identity was unveiled by young Telugu sensation Naveen Polishetty at the Zee Mahotsavam – the mega 18th-anniversary celebration, telecasted on 21st May 2023 on Zee Telugu.

Zee Telugu, after extensive exploration and analysis, has determined the need for building regional relatability as well as bringing alive the spark and radiance of the inner strength of viewers. Inspired by the marigold flower, which is resonant with people of the region, the new logo was conceptualised to represent ‘vibrance,’ which will serve as a visual metaphor for the audience’s inner strength. Representing a stronger and brighter expression of self-belief and radiance that brings in the vibrance into lives, the new logo will help people create more memorable moments in their journey.

Resonating strongly with its belief, the new logo takes the brand proposition of “Aarambham Okka Aduguthone”, which translates to “The beginning is with one step”, to the next level. Keeping in mind the determination of most of the people in Andhra and Telangana today, with the new logo, Zee Telugu is trying to build relatability as well as inspire people to take a small step outside their comfort zones that can in turn be a giant leap in their lives. The new logo represents the regional flavour and urges people to become ‘purposeful’ in life, telling them to become ‘breadwinners’ and have a sense of fulfillment and direction.

Zee Telugu is also moving to a rule-bending approach, in a bid to bring about a positive change in the society and to strike a balance between providing guidance and support, while also fostering a strong, trusting, and enjoyable relationship. Needless to say, the logo visually communicates the essence and mission of Zee Telugu and so will the upcoming track changes and new shows.