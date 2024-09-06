Is Manu Bhaker Preparing for a Bollywood Debut After Her KBC 16 Appearance?

Manu Bhaker, the celebrated Indian pistol shooter, and Paris Olympic bronze-medalist, recently graced the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 for a special episode titled Jeet Ka Jashn. The episode, hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan, took an unexpected and delightful turn when Bhaker showcased a hidden talent that left both the veteran actor and the audience astonished.

During her appearance on the popular reality game show, Bhaker captured everyone’s attention with a heartfelt rendition of a classic Bollywood dialogue. As she took her seat on the hotseat, Bhaker reminisced about a memorable scene from Aditya Chopra’s 2000 romantic drama, Mohabbatein. She recited the iconic dialogue: “Parampara, Pratishtha aur Anushasan, humare iss gurukul ke teen stambh hai. In teeno ke adhaar par hum tumhare aane wala kal bata sakte hai.” (Tradition, Prestige, and Discipline are the three pillars of our institution. Based on these three, we can predict your future.)

Amitabh Bachchan, who delivered the original lines in the film, responded with admiration, stating, “Ye humari film ka dialogue tha.” (This was a dialogue from my film.)

The unexpected performance elicited a wave of excitement among fans. Sony TV’s Instagram handle was abuzz with comments, with one fan asking, “Ab acting ki tayari he kya?” (Are you preparing for your acting debut now?) Another user quipped, “Madam when you are making debut in Bollywood industry,” accompanied by laughing emojis. The positive feedback extended to Bhaker’s voice as well, with comments praising her vocal talent and expressing eagerness for a potential film debut.

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently starred in Nag Ashwin’s dystopian action-thriller Kalki 2898 AD, is set to continue his cinematic journey with a sequel planned for 2025. Additionally, Bachchan will be featured in R Balki’s adaptation of The Intern, sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone.