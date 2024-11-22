  • Menu
Is Pushpa-2 Postponed Again? Here’s What Makers Said

Highlights

Rumors of a delay surrounding Pushpa-2 have been put to rest. The makers have confirmed the film is not postponed. Find out the latest updates and details about the USA premieres on December 4.

There has been a lot of speculation and rumours on social media that the release of 'Pushpa-2', starring Icon Star Allu Arjun, will be postponed again.

Amid these rumours, the makers of the movies stepped up to put an end to these speculations.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to dismiss the rumours of postponement.

Makers shared a video of Allu Arjun's mannerisms from the movie and captioned it,

"DECEMBER 5th ~ #AssaluThaggedheLe 😎🔥🤙🏻 #RappaRappa 💥💥💥 #Pushpa2TheRule."

This clarified that the film will be released as planned on the scheduled date.

Additionally, the makers confirmed that the USA premieres will be held on December 4.

