Is Shekhar Kammula Planning a New Film with Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi After 'Kubera'?

Sekhar Kammula, known for his acclaimed films in the early part of his career, is now venturing into more commercial subjects. His recent hits include ‘Fidaa’ with Varun Tej and ‘Love Story’ with Naga Chaitanya, both featuring Sai Pallavi. Critics praised Kammula for his effective portrayal of Sai Pallavi in ‘Fidaa,’ which significantly boosted her popularity in Tollywood.

Currently, Kammula is working on a highly anticipated film titled ‘Kubera,’ starring Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, with Nagarjuna playing a pivotal role. The movie is generating substantial excitement and is set for release soon. Kammula, known for his meticulous approach, is eager to minimize any delay between projects. He has already prepared a script for his next film.

There are strong rumors that Kammula is in discussions to cast Nani and Sai Pallavi in his upcoming movie. Kammula aims to start shooting next year and release the film within the same year. This potential project is garnering significant interest from fans, especially in light of Nani's recent successful streak and Sai Pallavi's established popularity.

Nani and Sai Pallavi previously collaborated on the successful film ‘MCA,’ and their chemistry was well-received. Kammula's confidence in this pairing, given their past success, fuels anticipation for the new film. While no official announcement has been made about this collaboration, social media buzz indicates high public interest.

Nani has recently announced his film ‘Hit 3,’ set for a summer release next year. Sai Pallavi is also working on "Thandel’ with Chaitanya. Despite their busy schedules, industry sources suggest that an official announcement about the Nani-Sai Pallavi film could be imminent.