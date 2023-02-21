Is Superstar Rajinikanth Set to Star in a Kantara sequel?

"The massive box office success and cultural impact of Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is well-known, with the film outperforming 'KGF 2' in multiple territories and raking in Rs 100 crore from the Hindi box office alone. The action thriller has become an all-time top-grosser in Sandalwood, breaking records for top share and footfalls in Karnataka.

With talk of a potential sequel, there are now reports that the 'Kantara' team has approached Superstar Rajinikanth for a significant role in the film. Rajinikanth was so impressed with the movie that he invited Rishab Shetty to his home and called it a once-in-a-50-year event, even presenting him with a gold chain as a token of appreciation. If the iconic actor agrees to take part in the project, it would undoubtedly be a significant moment and generate even more buzz for 'Kantara 2'."