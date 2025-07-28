Is Tamannaah sizzling in ‘The Raja Saab’ special song?

Pan-India star Prabhas is gearing up to entertain audiences with The Raja Saab, a hilarious horror entertainer helmed by director Maruthi. Slated for release on December 5, 2025, the film has already created significant buzz, and the excitement just got bigger with news of a special song.

According to industry insiders, Tamannaah Bhatia is likely to be roped in for this high-energy track. Known for her scintillating screen presence and impeccable dance moves, Tamannaah has become the go-to star for glamorous special numbers in big-budget films.

A celebrity manager commented, “Tamannaah has become a lucky mascot for blockbuster films. Her numbers in Jailer, Stree 2, and Raid 2 were instant chartbusters that elevated the film’s appeal. Directors love her because she delivers strong performances within tight shooting schedules.”

He added, “Her track ‘Aaj Ki Raat’ from Stree 2 was a standout, showcasing her dynamic dance skills. If the deal with The Raja Saab materialises, expect a similar electrifying vibe.”

He concluded by noting the evolving status of these special appearances: “With top actresses coming on board, these aren’t just ‘item numbers’ anymore — they’re seen as glamorous highlights that enhance a film’s commercial value.”

If confirmed, Tamannaah’s inclusion will certainly raise expectations for The Raja Saab, promising yet another mass entertainer with all the right ingredients for a box-office hit.