It Was Not Intentional: Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan is a hotshot filmstar. There is no denying that he is a hunk and the heartthrob of girls. He won a zillion hearts more when he essayed the role of yesteryear late Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan in the movie Mahanati Savitri. He was the hero opposite Keerthy Suresh who played the late actress in the Savitri biopic.

Dulquer Salman has acted in some memorable movies like Maniratnam's OK Kanmani. His most recent flick was Kannu Kannum Kollayadithal which is now available for streaming on OTT. He also bankrolled the recent Malayalam flick Varane Avadhyamund which was his maiden production under his home banner Wayfarer films. The film brought together the old Jodi Suresh Gopi and Shobana after many many years. The movie earned rave reviews and also got a massive opening at the box office.

However, the movie has now making the news for the wrong reason. Varane Avashyamund is now available on Netflix and a journalist who watched the movie has objected to a scene in the movie in which she is body shamed. She tweeted to Dulquer directly seeking an explanation.

Dulquer soon replied to the woman's tweet profusely apologising for the mixup saying he wasn't aware of it and assured her that he would also look into it. Dulquer also clarified to the journalist saying it was not intentional.