Live
- U20 men’s football nationals: Kerala beat Haryana to enter quarters; A.P. draw with Gujarat
- EPFO evaluating course of action over HC ruling on foreign workers
- Political slugfest surfaces in Bengal after SC puts interim stay on cancellation of 25,753 school jobs
- Apple launches iPad Pro with M4 chip and AI capabilities
- Congress stands for National unity says Arathi Krishna
- The dynamics of tax cuts and collections under Modi govt: A tale of prosperity
- ‘Inspiring to see the focus of sports expanding beyond cricket’: State-of-the-Art sports arena unveiled in Delhi
- Voltas Q4 net profit dips 19 per cent, declares dividend of Rs 5.50 per share
- Madigas should Vote for BJP to protect their self respect.Manda Krishna madiga
- Rahul waves copy of Constitution at Jharkhand rally, says ‘ready to sacrifice life to protect it’
Just In
PB Fintech sees 62 per cent profit surge to Rs 60 crore in Q4
PB Fintech Ltd, the parent firm of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platforms, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 60.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, a 62 per cent jump (quarter-on-quarter).
New Delhi : PB Fintech Ltd, the parent firm of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platforms, on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 60.2 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24, a 62 per cent jump (quarter-on-quarter).
The operating revenue jumped 25 per cent to Rs 1,089.6 crore in Q4, the company said in a statement. For the full year (FY24), profit after tax (PAT) improved from a loss of Rs 488 crore to a profit of Rs 64 crore (YoY).
Policybazaar's total insurance premium for Q4 stood at Rs 5,127 crore, a 43 per cent increase (YoY), led by growth in the new health and life insurance business.
"Our total insurance premium for the quarter was Rs 5,127 crore, an annual run rate (ARR) of Rs 20,000 crore insurance premium," PB Fintech said.
According to the company, the consistent efforts to improve customer service and claims support are "paying off with multiple heartening customer messages and continue to be reflected by a CSAT (customer satisfaction score) of 89 per cent for Q4 FY24".
More than 75 per cent of cards were processed end-to-end 100 per cent digitally and more than 75 per cent disbursals are from existing customers, it noted.