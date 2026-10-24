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‘Jailer 2’ crosses Rs 549 crore worldwide in seven days
In Short
“The record maker and the record breaker! 549+ crores worldwide! The highest-grossing first week collections in Tamil cinema history!” Sun Pictures said on Thursday evening.
Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth’s “Jailer 2” has collected over Rs 549 crore gross globally in its first week of release, production banner Sun Pictures has said. In a post on its official social media account, the production house described the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed action drama as an “industry mega blockbuster” and claimed that the movie has set a new record for the highest first-week collections in Tamil cinema history.
“The record maker and the record breaker! 549+ crores worldwide! The highest-grossing first week collections in Tamil cinema history!” Sun Pictures said on Thursday evening. Released on October 15, the film is the sequel to Rajinikanth’s 2023 blockbuster “Jailer”, in which the actor played retired jailer Muthuvel Pandian. The sequel continues the story of the character, also known as Tiger, whose peaceful life is disrupted by a new threat from the criminal underworld. The film reunites Rajinikanth with director Nelson and music composer Anirudh Ravichander, who also collaborated on the first instalment. Kalanithi Maran has produced the movie under the Sun Pictures banner.
The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, who returns as Rajinikanth’s wife, alongside Yogi Babu, Mirnaa and Vinayakan. Malayalam actor Mohanlal and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar also feature in the film, reprising their roles from the first instalment. The sequel also brings together actors from different film industries, including Vidya Balan, S J Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Jatin Sarna.
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