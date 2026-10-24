Sting operation controversy turns spotlight on Congress

Bengaluru: The controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting Karnataka leaders has taken a fresh turn, with Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah claiming that members of the Congress party itself were involved in the episode.

Speaking in Mysuru, Yathindra alleged that the sting operation was brought to the forefront to damage the reputation of his father, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and that attempts were made to defame and blackmail him.

He claimed that a woman associated with the Congress was involved in the episode in connection with seeking a party ticket from Puttur. According to Yathindra, the sting operation was allegedly intended to blackmail the party for a ticket.

He said Siddaramaiah, who had been in politics for 40 years without facing any allegations that tarnished his reputation, was upset by the developments. However, he expressed confidence that the truth would eventually emerge.

The controversy has intensified amid allegations by the Opposition that the Congress leadership itself had put Siddaramaiah in an embarrassing position. The ruling party had earlier accused a Union Minister and a BJP leader from Karnataka of being behind the sting operation.

The issue gained further attention after Siddaramaiah reportedly told a Cabinet meeting that there had been an attempt to trap him and subsequently approached the court, obtaining an injunction against the media.

Meanwhile, KPCC president B.K. Hariprasad said instructions had already been issued to serve show-cause notices if any Congress members were found to be involved in the sting operation.Describing the episode as a reprehensible act allegedly carried out by some individuals to settle scores, Hariprasad said he had consistently maintained that such incidents should not take place.

He said agencies such as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were available to investigate the matter, adding that a thorough inquiry was necessary.

Responding to Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he would meet Siddaramaiah, Hariprasad said the Chief Minister was not weak and had the courage to face the controversy. “The sting operation issue will be fought politically,” he said, adding that action would be taken if evidence established the involvement of Congress members. He stressed that allegations alone were not sufficient and that concrete proof was necessary.