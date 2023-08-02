‘Jailer’ to have a runtime of 168 minutes 

Live
Highlights
Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in the movie “Jailer.” The action comedy entertainer is directed by Nelson.
Superstar Rajinikanth will be next seen in the movie “Jailer.” The action comedy entertainer is directed by Nelson. The film’s success is crucial for both Superstar and the director, whose previous outings were disappointments.
The movie has already completed its censor formalities, and now the censor certificate has come out. The film locked a lengthy runtime of 168 minutes (2 hours and 48 minutes). Hence it is important that the screenplay needs to be tight to engage the audience.
The film also has Shiv Rajkumar, Tamannaah, and Ramya Krishna in other vital roles. Malayalam stalwart Mohanlal will be seen in a cameo. The film is all set to hit the screens on 10th August.
