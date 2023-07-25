Live
LPU Professors Appointed as Leading Scientists for Mega Research Project
17 school, 300 children take part in Brand Bangalore debate
BJP held protest at AAP office
Heart always beam with pride: Families remember Kargil soldiers
BRS MLA Disqualification row : Another BRS leader ready to take oath as MLA
Normal to heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh
‘Jailer’ vs ‘Jailer’: Rajinikanth to clash with another ‘Jailer’ in Malayalam
Highlights
Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain audiences with his next big movie, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead.
Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to entertain audiences with his next big movie, “Jailer,” directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to hit screens on August 10, 2023.
Now, “Jailer” is going to clash with a Malayalam movie of the same name. A few days ago, Malayalam director Sakkil Madathil approached the Madras High Court regarding the title tussle, as Rajini’s “Jailer” is also releasing in Kerala.
Now, the director has officially announced that his movie “Jailer” will also be releasing on August 10, 2023. So, it would be a clash between two films of the same name at the Kerala box office. We need to see which film will fare well in Mollywood.
