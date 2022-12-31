January Calendar: Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman And A Few Other Stars Are All Set To Turn A Year Older
- Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman and a few other Bollywood stars are ready to celebrate their birthdays in January!
- Coming to Tollywood, Varun Tej, Ravi Teja and a few others turn a year older in the coming month!
New Year is almost a few hours away… Will there a better occasion than it to up the spirit of joy? No… Parties, get-togethers and picnic plans are already on for most of them! Well, the month of January also has some big movies of the year Veera Simha Reddy, Pathaan and Waltair Veerayya in its kitty. Along with the movies, it also holds the birthdays of ace actors like Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar and a few others.
So, we have listed the birth dates of the Tollywood and Bollywood actors. Mark the dates and wish your dear stars through social media and be ready to get surprised with their birthday special movie updates…
January 1st
Vidya Balan
Nana Patekar
Tanisha Mukherjee
Chalaki Chanti
January 3rd
Bellamkonda Sai Srenivas
January 4th
Nikki Galrani
January 4th
Aditya Pancholi
January 5th
Uday Chopra
Deepika Padukone
Shweta Basu Prasad
January 6th
AR Rahman
Diljit Dosanjh
January 7th
Bipasha Basu
January 8th
Sagarika Ghatge
Tarun
January 9th
Farhan Akhtar
Farah Khan
January 10th
Hrithik Roshan
Allu Aravind
KJ Yesudas
Kalki Koechlin
January 11th
Fatima Sana Shaikh
January 12th
Mithila Palkar
January 13th
Imran Khan
Sayaji Shinde
January 15th
Neil Nitin Mukesh
January 16th
Siddharth Malhotra
Navdeep
January 17th
Javed Akhtar
Rasika Dugal
January 18th
Monica Bedi
January 19th
Varun Tej
Sreerama Chandra
January 21st
Kim Sharma
January 22nd
Namrata Shirodkar
January 25th
Ariyana Glory
January 26th
Ravi Teja
January 27th
Bobby Deol
Shreyas Talpade
Vikram Bhatt
Shehnaaz Gill
January 28th
Shruti Haasan
January 30th
Priyadarshan
January 31st
Preity Zinta
Amrita Arora
So guys, don't forget to wish your favourite stars on special days…
Happy New Year…