January Calendar: Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman And A Few Other Stars Are All Set To Turn A Year Older

New Year is almost a few hours away… Will there a better occasion than it to up the spirit of joy? No… Parties, get-togethers and picnic plans are already on for most of them! Well, the month of January also has some big movies of the year Veera Simha Reddy, Pathaan and Waltair Veerayya in its kitty. Along with the movies, it also holds the birthdays of ace actors like Deepika Padukone, AR Rahman, Farhan Akhtar and a few others.

So, we have listed the birth dates of the Tollywood and Bollywood actors. Mark the dates and wish your dear stars through social media and be ready to get surprised with their birthday special movie updates…

January 1st

Vidya Balan

Nana Patekar

Tanisha Mukherjee

Chalaki Chanti

January 3rd

Bellamkonda Sai Srenivas

January 4th

Nikki Galrani

January 4th

Aditya Pancholi

January 5th

Uday Chopra

Deepika Padukone

Shweta Basu Prasad

January 6th

AR Rahman

Diljit Dosanjh

January 7th

Bipasha Basu

January 8th

Sagarika Ghatge

Tarun

January 9th

Farhan Akhtar

Farah Khan

January 10th

Hrithik Roshan

Allu Aravind

KJ Yesudas

Kalki Koechlin

January 11th

Fatima Sana Shaikh

January 12th

Mithila Palkar

January 13th

Imran Khan

Sayaji Shinde

January 15th

Neil Nitin Mukesh

January 16th

Siddharth Malhotra

Navdeep

January 17th

Javed Akhtar

Rasika Dugal

January 18th

Monica Bedi

January 19th

Varun Tej

Sreerama Chandra

January 21st

Kim Sharma

January 22nd

Namrata Shirodkar

January 25th

Ariyana Glory

January 26th

Ravi Teja

January 27th

Bobby Deol

Shreyas Talpade

Vikram Bhatt

Shehnaaz Gill

January 28th

Shruti Haasan

January 30th

Priyadarshan

January 31st

Preity Zinta

Amrita Arora

So guys, don't forget to wish your favourite stars on special days…

Happy New Year…