‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is the foundation of ‘Mad’ : Director Kalyna Shankar at film’s success meet

The new blockbuster at the Telugu box office “Mad” is running with packed houses across all centres in Telugu States and elsewhere. Starring actors Narne Nithin, Sangeeth Shobhan, Ram Nithin, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananathika Sanilkumar, Gopikaa Udyan, comedy entertainer “Mad” arrived in theatres on October 6. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film is produced jointly by Haarika Suryadevara & Sai Soujanya under the banner Haarika & Hassine Creations and Sithara Entertainments. The team celebrated the success meet here in Hyderabad.

Stunt master Karuna Kumar: I thank director Kalyan Shankar for offering the chance in the film. Thanks would be a small word for you. All the actors has done an amazing job.

Art director Ram Kumar: I thank everyone who are there in picking me for 'Mad'. I felt the film would be a sure shot hit soon after listening to it. The way it is written is amazing. I felt I should be part of it. And I am thankful to the makers.

Ravi Anthony, who played the character Anthony, said, “Once director Kalyan appreciated me for wearing this funny shirt. I thought he would ask where I bought it. But he asked me to do a role tomorrow wearing this shirt. I thank producers for believing the script.





Karthikeya Shiva: I thank the entire cast and crew of ‘Mad.’ I urge everyone to book the tickets because housefull boards are greeting audiences everywhere. And those who have seen the film, watch it again. And those who haven't watched it, book your tickets now. Because it's pure fun in theatres.



Gouri Priya Reddy: I believe in something. Every individual has his own madness. But when it comes to the team of Mad, the madness of everyone got aligned. The shooting atmosphere and our output have a perfect sync. We always believed that our film Mad should create madness among audiences. It should be a laugh riot in cinemas. And I thank the way the film is being treated now. I thank everyone who supported this. Big thanks to the makers of the film, the director and my co-stars. One thing I would like to underline, Telugu audiences would welcome any sort of content irrespective of language.



Gopikaa Udyan: So happy to be standing here for the success meet. It's been a long one-year journey. Mad happened unexpectedly to me, thank you Chinna Babu sir, Naga Vamsi sir, Haarika mam and Kalyan for choosing me. So many memories to take away, I am happy to meet some insanely talented people. So happy, this is definitely going to be

Anudeep KV: The response has been humongous. I haven't come across the response. I congratulate Sangeeth Shoban, Nithin Narne and Ram Nithin, and the entire leading ladies. I congratulate director Kalyan for achieving the success. I whole-heartedly thank the makers Naga Vamsi and Haarika for the belief they entrusted upon the team.

Music director Bheems Ceciroleo: If a farmer produces a crop, he wouldn't announce to the world that just because of him people are living, happily fed. At the same time, nature is co-existing because of the rich and wealthy soil that nourishes trees, plants, and food. It expresses through its love. Just like this, director Kalyan has put his heart and soul into the story. He put a lot of effort into preparing it. And I prayed for Kalyan's success. And now, I am happy to be part of this film, Mad.





Director Kalyan Shankar: When I returned back from Manglampet to Hyderabad. I caught Anudeep wandering around Film Nagar. I asked him what he was doing. He said he was pursuing a film producer. He told me, "The producer is a great man. He said he wouldn't tinker with my script. Three months later, the producer hasn't invested a single rupee." I felt Anudeep is a mad guy. That's when I realised that he is the right person with whom I should travel. If anyone would say Mad is more funnier and a great film than ‘Jathi Ratnalu,’ I wouldn't believe it. Because ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ is the foundation.



Actor Vishnu: Particularly I thank the audiences for this overwhelming response for Mad. The crowd in theatres are going crazy watching Mad.

Producer Naga Vamsi: The effort of our editor Naveen Nooli is commendable. He has been with the script all through -- discussing with Chinna Babu garu. He has been with us like a writer all through the film from pre-production to post-production. We supported the newcomer Kalyan and his creative ideas of gathering a bunch of youngsters for this creative process. And it has been received well by one and all.

Ram Nithin: I thank Kalyan anna for believing me that I could pull off the character Manoj. I thank the producers for giving me the chance. And to the entire film lovers who are pouring out overwhelming responses and feedback for Mad -- a big thank you.

Sangeeth Shoban: I thank the audience. The response is triple what we had expected. There is no single negative review for Mad. I couldn't thank you more than this.





Narne Nithin: Director Kalyan Shankar should be credited for the response that we're getting right now. Jr NTR bava and my sister watched on day one. The whole family was elated after watching it. They thoroughly enjoyed the film. The children are in mad love with all the actors in Mad. I thank Vamsi anna, Haarika, and Chinna Babu sir for believing in the young talent.



Haarika: Thank you everyone for loving the movie. I want to thank my brother Vamsi anna. And actors are amazing on-screen and off the screen as well. Everybody has been very nice throughout the journey. I thank the audience and media for their support.