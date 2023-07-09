Live
‘Jawan’ prevue to be out tomorrow
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh’s “Jawan” created huge buzz. Movie buffs across the country have been earnestly awaiting a big update for a long time. Here comes the major update from the team. Jawan’s prevue will arrive on 10th July at 10:30 AM.
It is also announced that the trailer will arrive in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on the same day. Anirudh’s background score in the short video clip released for the trailer announcement is just exhilarating. The film is expected to open big in Tamil and Telugu markets as well. If the content is good, “Jawan” will rewrite “Pathaan” records in the Hindi belt.
The presence of Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara is an added advantage. Sanya Malhotra also is in for a crucial role, while Deepika Padukone plays a cameo. “Jawan’ is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan is all set hit theatres on September 7, 2023.