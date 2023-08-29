‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also

For any film, the time factor plays a prominent role. Previously, films used to be around 3 hours, but slowly, as things started to change, the length of the films kept changing. However, again, in the last few years, we have come across lengthy films. The trend again makes its way with Vijay Deverakonda’s “Arjun Reddy” which is of more that 3 hours. Now, the latest news is, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer “Kushi” is competing with Shah Rukh’s “Jawan” in the film’s run-time and both the films are releasing within span of one week.

“Kushi,” which is slated to hit the screens on September 1, has a run time of 2 hours 45 minutes. Also, “Jawan” will have a run time of 2 hours 49 minutes, which will be released on September 7th. We have to wait and see which film will engage audience through-out the run-time.

There is also a rumour regarding the run time of one more biggie. It’s none other than Prabhas “Salaar” which is slated to hit screens on September 28.