'Jewel Thief' Movie Trailer Released

The film Jewel Thief, starring Krishna Sai—a die-hard fan of Superstar Krishna—has released its trailer. Titled with the subtitle "Beware of Burglar," the movie features Meenakshi Jaiswal as the lead actress. Directed by P.S. Narayana and produced by Mallela Prabhakar under the Sri Vishnu Global Media banner, the music for the film is composed by M.M. Sreelekha. The three songs released through Aditya Music have received an excellent response, with grand music videos filmed in Bangkok, Thailand. The recently released teaser and trailer have garnered an unexpected and positive response from the audience. Krishna Sai’s dance moves, mannerisms, and hairstyle notably evoke memories of Superstar Krishna. With post-production completed, the film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board, and it is set for release on November 8. The cast includes veteran actors like Prema, Ajay, “30 Years” Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Shravani, and Swetha Reddy in key roles.

Hero Krishna Sai’s Statement: Krishna Sai expressed his admiration for Superstar Krishna, stating that he entered the film industry inspired by him. He shared his excitement about bringing an engaging story like Jewel Thief to audiences. He felt delighted by the positive response to the first look, teaser, trailer, and songs, as well as the appreciation from the censor board, which raised expectations further. He mentioned that Jewel Thief is a suspense thriller aimed at appealing to modern audiences and added his joy at working alongside former actress Prema.

Cast: Hero Krishna Sai, Heroine Meenakshi Jaiswal, Prema, Ajay, Sammeta Gandhi, senior Kannada actors Sridhar and Vinod Kumar, actresses Ragini, Neha Deshpande, Anand Chakrapani, Jenny, Make Rama Krishna, Vizag Jagadishwari, “30 Years” Prithvi, Siva Reddy, Appaji, Katragadda Sudhakar, Jangareddy, Venkata Ramanareddy, Shravani, Swetha Reddy, and others.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogue, Direction: P.S. Narayana

DOP: Adusumilli Vijay Kumar

Editor: J.P.

Fight Master: Ramana

Dance Choreographers: Swarna, Yani

Lyrics: Kameshwar, P.S. Narayana

Music: M.M. Sreelekha

Audio: Aditya Music

Art Director: K. Muralidhar

PRO: Kadali Rambabu, Dayyala Ashok











