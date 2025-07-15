Exclusive: Jitin Gulati on Working with Kajol, Jungle Laughs, and Playing a Cop in Maa

Jitin Gulati, who has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry with a mix of charm, intensity, and grounded performances, recently opened up about his experience working on Maa, a film that blends mythology and fantasy with horror. From sharing the screen with Kajol to navigating through dense jungles in uniform, Jitin offers a behind-the-scenes look into a shoot that was hilariously memorable.

Kajol: The Fireball On and Off Camera

“She’s a fireball,” Jitin says with a grin, when asked about working with Kajol. “She has two personalities. When she's on the camera, she remains the character. But when she's not on the camera and she's behind the scenes, she's literally laughing out loud. And making us laugh out loud.Yeah, she's full of energy.”

Recalling the most funny moments while shooting with Kajol, Jitin added, “The funniest would be all our scenes.”

Becoming the Cop: A Story Beyond the Uniform

In Maa, Jitin plays a police officer, a role that required more than just wearing a uniform. For him, the character-building process was about finding the man beneath the badge.

“I mean, one part of it was understanding the basics of what a cop is like. The other is, who is this cop? I mean, there's a human being, in uniform. So, the backstory where he comes from. And the rest of the preparation, honestly, it was in the writing. We had rehearsals and we had our readings with the writers and the director, Mr. Vishal. So, while talking, you start forming the character. And of course, everything comes into place once you're with the other actors on the set.”

More Cop Roles and Stepping into Telugu Films

Laughing about the types of roles that keep coming his way, Jitin quips, “There have been so many cop and army parts coming my way. I think I’m going to be in uniform for a while now.”

Jitin also has two Telugu projects in his kitty, the details of which he has kept under wraps for now. “One, I've shot a bit of it. And the second one, I have started (shooting).”

For the unversed, directed by Vishal Furia, Maa stars Kajol in the lead role and is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.