Joju George’s Pani becomes a sensation on Sony LIV, ranks #2 on Google Trends

The Joju George-led film Pani, which premiered on Sony LIV on January 16, has taken the OTT platform by storm
The Joju George-led film Pani, which premiered on Sony LIV on January 16, has taken the OTT platform by storm. It has soared to the second spot in Google Trends’ All-India Entertainment category, becoming one of the most talked-about releases in the country.
What if everything you believed was a lie? Pani, Joju George’s directorial debut, plunges viewers into a gripping narrative where a single incident shatters ordinary lives, exposing long-hidden secrets and testing unshakable loyalties. As the characters confront their deepest fears, the unfolding drama leaves audiences questioning whether uncovering the truth is worth the devastating cost.
Alongside directing, writing, and starring in the film, Joju George is joined by a stellar cast, including Sagar Surya, Junaiz V. P., Bobby Kurian, Abhinaya, Abhaya Hiranmayi, Seema, Chandini Sreedharan, Prashanth Alexander, Sujith Shankar, and Rinosh George. The film is produced by M. Riaz Adam and Sijo Vadakkan under AD Studios, with breathtaking cinematography by Venu ISC and Jinto George.
Pani is now streaming exclusively on Sony LIV!