Jolly LLB 3 Day 1 Advance Booking Hits ₹2.07 Crore, Delhi Leads

Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Star Studios and Kangra Talkies, is expected to do well at the box office.

On day 1, the Hindi 2D version made ₹71.48 lakh from 22,423 tickets sold. With block seats, total advance bookings reach ₹2.07 crore.

Delhi led the states with ₹25.79 lakh, followed by Maharashtra at ₹17.57 lakh. Bengaluru recorded 41% occupancy, showing strong interest. Other cities like Hyderabad and West Bengal also reported good bookings.

The film’s early advance bookings indicate a promising opening weekend.

As reported by Sacnilk.