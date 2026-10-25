Just In
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Entertainment

JSS Vardhan emerges as a strong contender in ‘The Traitors’

In Short

Out of the 20 contestants, JSS Vardhan has stood out as a sharp and strong contestant.

JSS Vardhan emerges as a strong contender in ‘The Traitors’
X

JSS Vardhan emerges as a strong contender in ‘The Traitors’

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

With six episodes done, Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, ‘The Traitors’, has shocked everyone with surprising eliminations, game plan and intense mind games. Hosted by Teja Sajja, the show has left people guessing at every twist.

Out of the 20 contestants, JSS Vardhan has stood out as a sharp and strong contestant. Known for working on shows like Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World and movies like Bhale Unnaade and Beauty, he has impressed the audience with his game plan.

He correctly picked out Vidyullekha as a traitor and had a pivotal role in her elimination. He was also able to analyse Raahat’s gameplay, which helped in exposing his game plan and his shocking elimination in the 6th episode. With him being in the running for elimination along with Sravya and Dhanunjay, Vardhan is now in a tricky situation. The latest cliffhanger has everyone excited for the next episode.


Suhas Sistu
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Suhas Sistu

[email protected]

Suhas Sistu, born in a family with education background, brought up with good principles and education. Though, coming from Engineering backdrop, his love towards language and passion towards cinema made him to pursue career in film journalism. Started his career as a freelance content writer for some Youtube channels, he later joined HANS India as a translator. From translator to Reporter/Sr. Sub-Editor, his journey is continuing in our organisation.

Tags

The TraitorsJSS VardhanTeja SajjaTelugu OTT ShowsAmazon Prime Video
Next Story

    Top Stories

    More
    Share it
    X