JSS Vardhan emerges as a strong contender in ‘The Traitors’

With six episodes done, Amazon Prime Video’s reality show, ‘The Traitors’, has shocked everyone with surprising eliminations, game plan and intense mind games. Hosted by Teja Sajja, the show has left people guessing at every twist.

Out of the 20 contestants, JSS Vardhan has stood out as a sharp and strong contestant. Known for working on shows like Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World and movies like Bhale Unnaade and Beauty, he has impressed the audience with his game plan.

He correctly picked out Vidyullekha as a traitor and had a pivotal role in her elimination. He was also able to analyse Raahat’s gameplay, which helped in exposing his game plan and his shocking elimination in the 6th episode. With him being in the running for elimination along with Sravya and Dhanunjay, Vardhan is now in a tricky situation. The latest cliffhanger has everyone excited for the next episode.



