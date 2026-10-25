Cyclone likely to hit AP coast by Wednesday

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh is bracing for a possible cyclonic storm, with a well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal expected to intensify into a depression by Saturday night, a deep depression by Sunday and a cyclonic storm by Monday morning.

The system is likely to reach the Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast by Wednesday morning, AP State Disaster Management Authority ( APSDMA ) Managing Director Prakhar Jain said.

Widespread rainfall is expected from Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain likely on Tuesday and Wednesday. Strong, gusty winds are also forecast along the coastline.

Jain advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and urged the public to take precautions, follow official warnings issued by the APSDMA and Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), and avoid believing or spreading rumours on social media.

For emergency assistance, people can contact 112, 1070 or 18004250101. Meanwhile, the Fisheries Department is closely monitoring fishing boats along Andhra Pradesh’s 1,053-km coastline, which covers 12 coastal districts, 555 marine villages and 350 fish landing centres.

Following the cyclone alert issued by the India Meteorological Department on October 22, fishermen were instructed not to venture into the sea until October 29, and boats already at sea were directed to return immediately.

Of the state’s 30,043 fishing boats, 29,952 have returned safely to their respective landing centres, while 91 remain at sea. These include 37 boats from Visakhapatnam, one from Anakapalli, 20 from Krishna and 32 from Bapatla districts.

Control rooms have been established at the Fisheries Department headquarters and district offices to track the boats and coordinate their safe return.