Jungkook Best Boy, Say BTS Army After Golden Maknae Selfie

Lockdown or not, the Korean pop band BTS is always grabbing headlines. Remember we last told you how BTS band members paid tribute to their ARMY of fans with posts, clips and lovely messages? Now, BTS composer and singer JungKook has kept his fans busy on social media by posting a selfie.



The Golden Maknae appears to be hyperactive on Twitter and Weverse, where he's been posting his selfie. And fans can't help but drool over BTS singer Jungkook. The latest is a bed selfie of Jungkook in which he sports a black tee. The young and handsome singer has a huge fan base and his selfie has become the talk of the town on social media. The My time singer is seen wearing a black sweatshirt as he poses for a candid selfie.

It may be recalled that black is Jugkook's favourite colour and the BTS ARMY can't stop going ga ga over Kookie's latest selfie.

Jungkook is the youngest member of the BTS group and as soon as he treated fans to his handsome looks in a selfie, the BTS ARMY started a new hashtag on Twitter Jungkook Best Boy on Twitter which reached the top position in no time