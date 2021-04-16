Jwala-Vishal To Skip Honeymoon Vacation Over COVID Fear?

By now, you know that Badminton player Jwala Gutta and Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal who were in courtship from several years, are getting married in a low key affair at Hyderabad on April 22.

It may be recalled that actor Vishnu had proposed to Jwala Gutta during her recent birthday by offering her a ring. Jwala Gutta had shared this photo on social media.

Now, the couple have decided to tie the knot. The duo spoke to the media regarding their marriage. "Ours will be a simple marriage. We will get the marriage registered as we have to act responsibly during this Corona crisis. Hence, we will get married in the presence of a few of our family members. We had planned to arrange a reception, but in the current situation it is not possible. Hence we have postponed our reception," says Vishnu.

Vishnu Vishal, who is currently busy with the shooting of his movie "Mohan Das" will arrive in Hyderabad after the shooting schedule on April 20.

"All the marriage arrangements are being monitored by Jwala. My job is just to go to the appointed place and get married," says Vishnu. "She wanted to have the wedding in a grand manner but it was ruled out because of Corona crisis," adds the actor.

To a question whether they have planned for honeymoon, Vishnu Vishal said that the time is not conducive. "Not for the time being. We will spend some time with our family and friends and then we will return to our work," says Vishnu.

Anyways the news about their relationship is not new. Both of them have been sharing their photos on social media platforms for quite sometime now. It appeared that they were making all the preparations for their marriage but it could not get fructified due to the prevailing Corona menace. Vishnu Vishal celeberated his birthday on July 17 after stepping into his 36th year. We hear that Jwala Gutta travelled about 600 Km from Hyderabad to Chennai to present him a special gift on the occasion.