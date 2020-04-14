K Drama Review: Crash Landing On You On Netflix

If you are bored at home and looking to watch something light with a wee bit of emotions but loads of comedy and most importantly if you happen to be fan of South Korean dramas, then this is the perfect choice for you.

Directed by Lee Jeong-hyo, the K drama Crash Landing on you stars Son Ye-Jin, Hyun Bin, Seo Ji-hye and Kim Jung-hyun in lead roles. The roamantic drama is about Yoon Seri, daughter of a rich man and a most successful businesswoman herself, accidently landing on the other side of Korea (North Korea). She rubs shoulders with a strict but cute Captain of the Special Forces there.

It all begins after her father declares her heir to his company despite her male siblings as he finds her capable enough to run the business. Yoon se-ri decides to go on a paragliding adventure when she accidently crash lands in the northern region because of rough weather. What happens next? Does she manage to return home? Is she tortured because she's from the south? Do they suspect her to be a spy? Watch Crash Landing on you to find out.

Talking about the Korean drama itself, this was one of the highly rated television shows and most watched Korean dramas. So one can well imagine how popular it should have been. What works for the web series Crash Landing on You are the characters itself. The fictitious village set in North Korea, the temperament of women in the village, the sweet-tough captain and his associates not to forget Se-ri's funny behaviour is sure to keep you glued to your screens.

If you have time to spare and looking for something worth binge-watching, then this is it. Crash landing on you is available for streaming on Netflix. Go watch it and share your opinion with us.