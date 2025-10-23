K-Ramp Box Office Collection Day 5 | ₹10.5 Cr India Net | Telugu Movie Hits

K-Ramp is doing well at the box office. It earned good money in the first five days. Most viewers are from Telugu-speaking states. The movie had steady crowds and positive word of mouth.

Box Office Earnings (5 Days):

Day 1: ₹2.25 Crore

Day 2: ₹2.75 Crore

Day 3: ₹2.35 Crore

Day 4: ₹1.85 Crore

Day 5: ₹1.3 Crore

Total India Net: ₹10.5 Crore

India Gross: ₹12.25 Crore

Worldwide Total: ₹14.5 Crore

Overseas Earnings: ₹2.25 Crore

While most money came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — ₹11 Crore, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu contributed smaller amounts.

On Day 5, about 25% of seats were filled for Telugu shows.