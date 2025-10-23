Live
K-Ramp Box Office Collection Day 5 | ₹10.5 Cr India Net | Telugu Movie Hits
Highlights
K-Ramp earns ₹10.5 Crore in 5 days at the Indian box office. Directed by Jains Nani, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Yukti Thareja. Check day-wise collection and occupancy details.
K-Ramp is doing well at the box office. It earned good money in the first five days. Most viewers are from Telugu-speaking states. The movie had steady crowds and positive word of mouth.
Box Office Earnings (5 Days):
Day 1: ₹2.25 Crore
Day 2: ₹2.75 Crore
Day 3: ₹2.35 Crore
Day 4: ₹1.85 Crore
Day 5: ₹1.3 Crore
Total India Net: ₹10.5 Crore
India Gross: ₹12.25 Crore
Worldwide Total: ₹14.5 Crore
Overseas Earnings: ₹2.25 Crore
While most money came from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — ₹11 Crore, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu contributed smaller amounts.
On Day 5, about 25% of seats were filled for Telugu shows.
