‘KA’ team celebrates success

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram's latest film, KA, has taken the box office by storm, becoming a standout success during the competitive Diwali season. Directed by Sujith and Sandeep, the film features Tanvi Ram and Nayan Sarika as the female leads. Produced under the Sri Chakraas Entertainments banner by ChintaGopalakrishna Reddy and distributed in Telugu by Vamsi Nandipati, KA is riding high on positive word-of-mouth, propelling it into its second successful week.

To commemorate the film's impressive performance, the team held a grand success meet in Hyderabad. Actress Sharanya Pradeep expressed her joy, attributing the film's success to the team's hard work and thanking the audience for their support. Director Sujith acknowledged the dedication of the cast and crew, particularly highlighting Kiran Abbavaram's belief in the project.

Director Sandeep reflected on their journey, mentioning the initial doubts surrounding the film’s appeal but expressing gratitude to the Telugu audience for embracing a unique story. Notable industry figures like Dil Raju and Bunny Vas also praised the film's captivating screenplay, particularly its surprising climax, which has been receiving standing ovations in theaters.

Kiran Abbavaram, during his speech, thanked fans and the team for their unwavering support, emphasizing that he is committed to delivering more meaningful films in the future. The film KA continues to shine as one of the season's big winners, with audiences eagerly recommending it.