‘Kaalamega Karigindhi’ Praised as a Poetic Love Story

The movie 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' stars Vinay Kumar, Shravan Majjari, Aravind Mudigonda, and Nomin Taar in the lead roles. It is produced by Mare Shivshankar under the Singara Creative Works banner and directed by Singara Mohan. The poetic love story 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' is all set for a grand theatrical release on the occasion of World Poetry Day, this 21st of the month. Today, the movie's pre-release event was held grandly in Hyderabad.

At the event:

Aditya Music's Niranjan said – 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' is a great movie with a strong Telugu essence. Even though the team is new, they have made a quality film as if they have experience. The songs are really good, and Aditya Music is providing all possible support to ensure the movie reaches as many people as possible.

DOP Vineeth Pabbati said – We have faced the struggles that small films encounter and have overcome all the hurdles to bring this movie to release. Almost all of us in the team are friends, and I hope you will watch our movie in theaters and share your feedback with us.

Producer Mare Shivshankar said – I would like to thank Director Gautam Vasudev Menon and Anand Devarakonda for supporting 'Kaalamega Karigindhi'. Aditya Music has supported us in making sure our songs reach the audience. This is a pure love story made in true Telugu style. We hope you all will watch our movie in theaters on the 21st of this month and support us.

Actor Ashwath said – I played the character of the hero's friend, Dilip, in 'Kaalamega Karigindhi'. We are all new faces in this film. We hope you show the same support for the movie in theaters as you did for our trailer and teaser.

Hero Aravind Mudigonda said – This movie is a four-year-long dream for all of us. Director Singara Mohan worked tirelessly to bring this film to life. Every character in the movie speaks poetically, and every frame tells a story. Remember Singara Mohan’s name—you’ll hear it again and again. He became a great friend to me during the shooting. Gudappan provided memorable music. This is a family movie, and we hope you all will watch 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' in theaters on the 21st of this month and support us.

Hero Vinay Kumar said – 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' is a beautiful love story that stands out as a conflict-free romance. I will never forget the support we received from Director Gautam Vasudev Menon. Just as those who believe in us are important, those who discourage us also play a vital role. Without their discouragement, we wouldn't have the determination to succeed. I would like to thank the entire team who worked on this film. We faced all the challenges small films encounter, and bringing our movie to release is already a success in itself. I hope everyone will watch the movie in theaters.

Director Singara Mohan said – I wrote the script for 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' three years ago on March 21st. Now, on this very March 21st, our movie is releasing. It has been an indescribable experience over the past three years. I’m proud to call our movie the "Most Poetic Love Story." A big thanks to Director Gautam Vasudev Menon for launching our movie's trailer. It is a pleasure to receive his praise. Our movie is poetic, and Music Director Gudappan made it even more beautiful with his music. The songs, teaser, and trailer released from 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' are all a result of Gudappan’s music. I would also like to thank Aditya Music for taking our songs to the audience. DOP Vineeth worked like the eyes of our film, making everything look beautiful through his camera. Editor Yogesh worked tirelessly, creating multiple versions until we got the perfect one. Before post-production, many people wondered how the movie would engage in theaters, but after seeing the final copy, everyone agreed that it must be enjoyed only in theaters. Our team worked hard on the post-production. 'Kaalamega Karigindhi' will captivate audiences as a musical, poetic love story.