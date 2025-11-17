Kaantha Day 3 Box Office: India Net and Worldwide Total

Kaantha continued its steady performance at the box office on Sunday.

The film collected ₹9.35 crore in its first two days.

On Day 3, the movie added ₹4.50 crore (all languages), showing stable weekend growth.

3-Day India Net Collection

Friday: ₹4.35 crore

Tamil: ₹2.65 crore

Telugu: ₹1.7 crore

Saturday: ₹5 crore

Tamil: ₹3.4 crore

Telugu: ₹1.6 crore

Sunday: ₹4.5 crore

Tamil: ₹3.1 crore

Telugu: ₹1.4 crore

Total India Net (3 Days): ₹13.85 crore

Tamil total: ₹9.15 crore

Telugu total: ₹4.7 crore

State-Wise Gross Collection (3 Days)

Karnataka: ₹1.55 crore

AP–Telangana: ₹4.55 crore

Tamil Nadu: ₹6.6 crore

Kerala: ₹3.2 crore

Rest of India: ₹0.4 crore

Total India Gross: ₹16.3 crore

Worldwide Collection (3 Days)

India Net: ₹13.85 crore

India Gross: ₹16.30 crore

Overseas: ₹7.50 crore

Worldwide Total: ₹23.80 crore

About the Film

Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.

It is produced by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.

The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh.