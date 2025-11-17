Kaantha Day 3 Box Office: India Net and Worldwide Total
Kaantha collected ₹4.50 crore on Day 3, taking its India net total to ₹13.85 crore and worldwide collection to ₹23.80 crore.
Kaantha continued its steady performance at the box office on Sunday.
The film collected ₹9.35 crore in its first two days.
On Day 3, the movie added ₹4.50 crore (all languages), showing stable weekend growth.
3-Day India Net Collection
Friday: ₹4.35 crore
Tamil: ₹2.65 crore
Telugu: ₹1.7 crore
Saturday: ₹5 crore
Tamil: ₹3.4 crore
Telugu: ₹1.6 crore
Sunday: ₹4.5 crore
Tamil: ₹3.1 crore
Telugu: ₹1.4 crore
Total India Net (3 Days): ₹13.85 crore
Tamil total: ₹9.15 crore
Telugu total: ₹4.7 crore
State-Wise Gross Collection (3 Days)
Karnataka: ₹1.55 crore
AP–Telangana: ₹4.55 crore
Tamil Nadu: ₹6.6 crore
Kerala: ₹3.2 crore
Rest of India: ₹0.4 crore
Total India Gross: ₹16.3 crore
Worldwide Collection (3 Days)
India Net: ₹13.85 crore
India Gross: ₹16.30 crore
Overseas: ₹7.50 crore
Worldwide Total: ₹23.80 crore
About the Film
Kaantha is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj.
It is produced by Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films.
The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Bhagyashri Borse, Rana Daggubati, Samuthirakani, and Bijesh Nagesh.