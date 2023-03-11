'Kabzaa' Starring Upendra and Sudeep Nears Rs 100 Crore in Pre-Release Business

The upcoming Kannada film, "Kabzaa," starring Upendra and Sudeep, is reportedly close to reaching the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in pre-release business deals. The film is anticipated to be the next big hit from the Kannada film industry with investors having already recovered their production costs through the sale of film rights.

The buzz is that the film has earned over Rs 65 crore so far and is expected to cross the 100 crore mark in non-theatrical revenue before its release on March 17. If this happens, Kabzaa will set a new non-KGF franchise record in Kannada cinema. The film is directed by R Chandru and is set against the backdrop of British India and the rise of gangster culture in independent India. The film's trailer, released earlier this month, showcased its grand scale and was cut to impress the audience.



﻿