Kajal Agarwal becomes mother on-screen!

Tollywood starlet Kajal Agarwal
Tollywood starlet Kajal Agarwal who recently starred in a horror web series 'Live Telecast' also has a couple of big projects in her pipeline including 'Acharya' starring Meghashar Chiranjeevi under the direction of Koratala Siva.

Despite getting back-to-back offers, Kajal Agarwal is all set to play a mother role very soon in her next project. The actress who played the sister role of the Manchu Vishnu in Mosagallu is now going to play the mother of a small girl in her upcoming film. Kajal who has mostly appeared in glamorous roles in her career is now all set to come up with a deglamorized role in Rowdy Baby which will have mother and daughter sentiment.

Senior actress Ramya Krishna is also playing a crucial role in the film. Kajal is also starring in Kamal Haasan and Shankar's 'Indian 2'.

