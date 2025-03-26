  • Menu
Kajal stuns in a glamorous black ensemble

Kajal stuns in a glamorous black ensemble
Two decades in the industry, and Kajal Aggarwal continues to turn heads! The actress, who is set to appear in the highly anticipated Bollywood film "Sikandar" alongside Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, stole the spotlight at the film’s trailer launch event.

Kajal exuded elegance in a stunning black gown featuring a dazzling silver top. The sleeveless, low-neck outfit radiated confidence, perfectly complementing her poised demeanor. With flowing locks, silver bracelets, and statement earrings, she wasn’t just making a fashion statement—she was owning the moment.

As excitement builds around "Sikandar," Kajal’s presence at the event only adds to the anticipation. The actress proves yet again that she is a timeless style icon, effortlessly blending grace and glamour on every occasion!








